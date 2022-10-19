Amy’s Kitchen announced it will purchase renewable energy from Ørsted’s Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan., in a reported first-of-its-kind Power Purchase Agreement that will provide wind power for almost 30% of the company’s operations. This action furthers the company’s goal of powering 100% of its operations with renewable electricity by 2030.

Amy’s is one of several Walmart suppliers invited to participate in the company’s renewable energy accelerator, Gigaton Power Purchase Agreement, powered by Schneider Electric’s NEO Network. Amy’s is joined by Great Lakes Cheese, Levi Strauss & Co., The J.M. Smucker Co. and Valvoline in establishing the initial cohort. This partnership is expected to support Walmart’s Project Gigaton goal aiming to reduce or avoid one gigaton of emissions from the Walmart global value chain by 2030.

The initial cohort's purchase is expected to generate about 250,000 MWh annually of new renewable power. The program will extend over a 12-year term.

“Sustainability is at the core of how we do business. By participating in a cohort that collectively provided the scale needed to get the project done, we’re proud to help demonstrate that it is possible for small to medium enterprises to acquire renewable electricity,” says Renaud des Rosiers, senior manager of environmental impact, Amy’s Kitchen. “We know our company is a part of a bigger ecosystem, and that when our communities thrive, we all thrive.”



