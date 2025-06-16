Grupo Bimbo Reports That 97% of its Electricity Comes from Renewable Sources

In celebration of World Environment Day, Grupo Bimbo presented its 2024 Annual Report, “Actions that Transform,” which outlines progress toward its 2030 and 2050 Sustainability Strategy goals.

As part of its “Nourishing a Better World” sustainability strategy, Grupo Bimbo has established a plan to protect and preserve the earth through its “Baked for Nature” priority. This plan is structured around three pillars: net-zero carbon emissions, zero waste and regenerative agriculture.

Through its net-zero carbon emissions pillar, the company implements a strategy covering all three scopes of emissions, focusing on the use of renewable energy, reducing fossil fuel consumption and collaborating with its value chain to reduce indirect emissions. Today, 97% of the electricity that Grupo Bimbo uses globally comes from renewable sources. Additionally, in 28 of the 35 countries where it operates, it has achieved a 100% renewable electricity supply.

Grupo Bimbo also has more than 7,757 vehicles using alternative fuels, over 4,200 of which are electric – the largest electric delivery fleet in Latin America. These actions mark progress toward becoming a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050.

Under its zero waste pillar, Grupo Bimbo reported that 94% of its packaging is recyclable and reaffirmed its goal that 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, biodegradable or compostable by 2025. In the regenerative agriculture pillar, the company has reached nearly 300,000 hectares under this practice, aiming for all ingredients to come from land cultivated with this approach by 2050.

In addition, as part of its sustainability strategy under the “Baked for You” priority — which is focused on offering better nutritional profiles, plant-based diets, and purpose-driven, sustainable brands — Grupo Bimbo reported that 99% of its daily-consumption products are free from artificial colors and flavors.

Under its “Baked for Life” priority, which is aimed at strengthening communities and caring for people, Grupo Bimbo completed 267 community projects in 28 countries through its Good Neighbor program, benefiting more than 530,000 people.

“2024 was a year of great progress and significant efforts to continue generating a positive impact on the planet, in the lives of our associates and in the communities we touch,” states Alejandra Vázquez, VP of global sustainability at Grupo Bimbo. “We are very proud of these achievements within our sustainability strategy as we continue to take firm steps toward our purpose of nourishing a better world.”