Oatly Group AB announced that for 2021 its two North American production facilities, located in Millville, N.J., and Ogden, Utah, sourced 100% renewable electricity for the first time. Oatly sourced renewable energy certificates issued for renewable electricity generated in part from its oat fiber residue as well as wind and solar. This initiative contributes toward reducing the company’s overall corporate climate footprint.

“As we grow and reach more consumers with Oatly’s products, we’re focused on trying to be responsible stewards of the planet, which means trying to limit our environmental impact and greenhouse gas emissions,” says Julie Kunen, director of sustainability, Oatly North America. “We want to lead by example, and that of course includes how we operate our production facilities. Our procurement of 100% renewable electricity in our North American production facilities for 2021 is a significant milestone towards achieving our global sustainability ambitions.”

Renewable electricity certificates from oat fiber residue, wind and solar

At Oatly’s Millville, N.J., plant, the company sourced renewable electricity certificates (RECs) from a local biodigester partner that receives oat fiber residue from Oatly. This partner repurposes the oat fiber residue from Oatly’s oatmilk production process and combines it with other food waste to produce renewable natural gas to generate renewable electricity for the local electricity grid. Oatly then purchased RECs equivalent to the electricity required for the lighting, milling, refrigeration and mixing that gets the oatmilk flowing at the Millville facility.

For its Ogden, Utah, plant, Oatly also purchased RECs equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to run the production facility. These RECs are generated from 100% wind and solar power from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, California, Oregon and Washington. Oatly is also partnering with another local biodigester that repurposes the oat fiber residue to produce renewable natural gas.