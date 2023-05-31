Honeywell announced the launch of Honeywell Forge for Buildings, an approach to building systems operations and management that can be used at a single site or with a portfolio. Honeywell Forge for Buildings features software, hardware and services that help building owners and operators achieve sustainability, operational efficiency, occupant experience, compliance, safety and security, and resilience goals.

"Building operations is evolving at a rapid pace, as many customers work to digitalize their facilities. This means they need better integration and enablement capabilities of their smart building applications and solutions," says Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "We are integrating our purpose-built products that support multiple assets in a building with the SaaS capabilities of Honeywell Forge to create a singular approach to building operations. The goal is to make it simpler for our customers to address business-critical outcomes."

One outcome building owners and operators are looking to address is sustainability. Featured in the launch are expanded capabilities of the Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Buildings | Carbon and Energy Management application.

Carbon and Energy Management is a cloud-based application that assists building owners and operators optimize IAQ, help reduce energy use and support their carbon reduction goals. The Carbon and Energy Management Optimize package enables zone-specific optimization of energy consumption and IAQ parameters based on real-time occupancy levels and space use. It uses sensor data and ML algorithms to continuously monitor and automatically adjust building controls at the zone level.

The vendor-agnostic solution connects to a building management system (BMS) and works across assets, such as HVAC and lighting operations, to help building owners optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. It adjusts the setpoints based on actual demand, occupancy, time and weather to determine the energy savings strategy without impacting the comfort of the building occupants.



