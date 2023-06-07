Power Leaves Corp. has announced the completion of its first three exports of proprietary cocaine-free coca extract products to the U.S.

“We are excited to bring our coca extract products to one of the largest food and beverage markets in the world. To our knowledge, this is the first time ever that decocainized coca extract has been imported into the U.S., and the first time in decades that coca extract outside of the control of Coca-Cola is available for other brands to utilize,” says Pat McCutcheon, co-founder and CEO, Power Leaves Corp. “We have been working with a number of companies across the world to start commercializing our extracts, and expect to receive our first orders shortly.”

The sample shipments are for three separate companies focused on product formulation and commercialization for the food and beverage industry.

The first shipment was to a beverage formulator with experience in beverage ingredients, manufacturing and consumer trends. Its team of beverage R&D scientists and lab technicians have experience maximizing flavor and sensory appeal in new drink applications while capitalizing on functional trends, natural and organic applications, and Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and supplement implications.

The second shipment from PLC was to a company that specializes in supplying plant-based and organic food ingredients. The company executes long-term, large-volume contracts to ensure cost effective supply-chain management of ingredients.

PLC’s exports also included a wellness company that has relationships with brands in the U.S.



