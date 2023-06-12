AdvanSix announced a new nylon offering with 100 percent post-consumer recycled content, providing a circular solution to help customers meet sustainability goals and create a variety of products, from home office furniture and durable packaging to fast, fuel-efficient cars. AdvanSix premiered this latest nylon solution at the Global Pouch Forum in Rosemont, Ill.

AdvanSix post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) grades Aegis Resins and post-industrial Capran BOPA Films use 100 percent recycled content to produce nylon 6 products that are as processable, formable and durable as virgin nylon. They offer the same physical and mechanical properties as conventional nylon products.

“There is a growing demand among plastic and film manufacturers for a reliable, cost-effective supply of 100% recycled materials,” says Kori Anderson, vice president and general manager, Nylon Solutions at AdvanSix. “We are pleased to bring products to the market with the potential to help customers reduce carbon footprint, lessen the impact on landfills and provide a drop-in solution to support a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives in a more sustainable way.”

PIR/PCR usage does not require any change in product processability, avoiding tradeoffs with alternative recycled sources and improving carbon footprint without costly re-qualifications or sacrificing performance.

Certified by an independent third-party organization for recycled content using a mass balance and allocation approach, AdvanSix’s PCR and PIR is confirmed recycled content that meets food contact materials regulations.