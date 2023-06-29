EvaClean Infection Prevention Solutions has announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved its updated master label to include a soft surface sanitizer claim, shorter dwell times and an official C. auris claim, making PurOne registered as effective against both biofilm and C auris on List P.

According to EvaClean CEO Steve Wilson, “PurOne provides a platform for educating healthcare professionals on the necessity for addressing surface biofilm to truly eradicate pathogenic threats.”

In another example, to assist hospitals in battling C. auris infections, EvaClean partnered with TIPS: The Infection Prevention Strategy to present a free master class webinar on mitigating C. auris and biofilm, which is available on demand.

Another upgrade to the new label is faster contact times for over 40 different bacteria, viruses and fungi, most achieved at lower concentrations. For instance, influenza can be eliminated in two minutes using 1076 parts per million (ppm) dilution. In addition, PurOne now has an emerging viral pathogen claim, having proven effective against small non-enveloped pathogens at a lower 2153 ppm concentration.

Though PurOne is a healthcare-grade disinfectant that penetrates biofilm and is effective against bloodborne viruses, Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, it is also one of the chemistries that meets the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 13 properties of an ideal disinfectant: broad spectrum antimicrobial efficacy; fast acting; not affected by environmental factors; nontoxic to users and patients; surface compatibility; residual effect; easy to use; pleasant odor; economical; soluble; stable; good cleaning properties; and environmentally friendly.

Kurt Wong, COO of EvaClean says, “Lower concentrations and speed of efficacy give hospitals the ability to use one product to clean, deodorize, remove stains and disinfect facility-wide, from floors to toilet bowls and most everywhere in between, thereby simplifying and improving processes.”

PurOne is also an effective and cost-efficient cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting solution for non-medical environments from office buildings, public transportation and gyms, to industries from hospitality to public safety.



