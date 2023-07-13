Tabañero Holdings announced that its manufacturing facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., attained Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification. The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a food safety and quality program that is recognized retailers, brand owners, food service providers and the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)

As part of the SQF process, Tabañero has implemented food safety management and tracing/tracking systems, regular internal and third-party facility audits, and comprehensive employee training programs. These measure the safety and integrity of the company's hot sauces and guarantee its compliance with global regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

"This certification is a testament to everyone who works at our Fort Lauderdale facility and their dedication to quality food manufacturing and our overriding commitment to customer satisfaction," says Danny Vitelli, vice president of manufacturing and R&D. "Whether you are buying Tabañero Hot Sauce at some of the world's largest retailers or eating wings at your favorite neighborhood bar, if Tabañero made the sauce, you are assured it was made to the highest quality and food safety standards."

Tabañero says it will continue investing in research, product innovation and strict quality control measures.