Endress+Hauser announced the launch of FieldGate SWG50, a WirelessHART gateway for secure communication from field devices. FieldGate SWG50 is a compact and cost-effective ready for Netilion integration while providing a solution for standard monitoring applications across various industries. Netilion is a cloud-based IIoT ecosystem designed for industrial processes, connecting the physical and digital worlds to send information from the field to a phone, tablet or another device.

The WirelessHART gateway FieldGate SWG50 enables users to monitor measurements and health statuses using WirelessHART connectivity. This offering is designed to be an economical alternative to complex and costly cable installations, reducing expenditure for process automation by up to 30%. It adapts to the process plant, both in greenfield and brownfield applications, giving customers simple access to digital communication.

With the launch of FieldGate SWG50, Endress+Hauser expands its WirelessHART portfolio focused on implementation, setup and management of different monitoring applications.

Routinely used in monitoring applications, the WirelessHART network is a solution for standard level measurement, energy management or machinery performance monitoring.

As a gateway ready for digitalization, the integration of FieldGate SWG50 into Netilion is designed to be simple and transparent using EdgeDevice SGC500, which is available for purchase by Netilion users and for those with WirelessHART networks.

FieldGate SWG50 can be paired with Endress+Hauser’s FieldPort SWA70 and SWA50 adapters. It also works and integrates with any WirelessHART device on the market. Holistically, FieldGate SWG50 allows for:

Network migration: Change the network ID and join keys for the complete network after the network is running

A device list with color code for a simple understanding of the device status

4 x RJ-45 connectors for easy access to the connection of plant and cloud networks as well as its web interface for configuration

Redundant power supply

Modbus TCP and HART-IP outputs

Indoor housing rated at IP20 with DIN rail mounting

Connection to 100 nodes

CommDTM to see and configure devices behind SWA50 and SWA70 in FieldCare



