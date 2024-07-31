Weidmuller USA, a provider of smart industrial connectivity and automation products, has expanded the company’s wireless radio line with the WI-I/O-9-U3 wireless transceiver.

This new product combines multi I/O, modem and gateway functionality—as well as IoT connectivity—into a single device, providing an all-in-one solution to improve overall system performance.

“The WI-I/O-9-U3 extends long-range communications to sensors in local and remote locations, including those that are very difficult to reach,” says Ken Crawford, senior director of automation for Weidmuller USA. “This ensures seamless data collection and monitoring from even the most challenging environments.”

Highlights include:

Scalable, allowing for simple, complex and point to multi-point network design

Flexible, native Ethernet support and comprehensive gateway capabilities for Ethernet and serial protocols, including Modbus TCP/RTU, DNP3 I/O and MQTT + Sparkplug B

Secure AES encryption, advanced IP filtering, multi-level authentication and comprehensive user access and change event logging

The new Weidmuller WI-I/O-9-U3 wireless transceivers are designed to support a variety of industries by expanding and extending secure communications through these key features: