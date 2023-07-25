Leuze has announced a new line of compact ultrasonic sensors. The company states that the new HTU200 and DMU200 series sensors will be utilized in challenging applications in the packaging and automotive industries. The sensors perform difficult detection and measuring tasks by themselves. Using a reflected acoustic pulse, they detect objects regardless of their surface structure. Leuze states that they detect glossy, transparent or dark surfaces and liquids or granular products without problem. The devices have operating ranges between 0.1 and 6 m in various sizes. Some models are also available with an IO-Link interface.

The company offers the switching sensors of the HTU200 series in a total of 20 models. These include the HTU208 compact ultrasonic sensors, characterized by the company as slimline in construction (M8 threaded sleeve). The product can be mounted in tight production environments. The sensors detect fill levels with a narrow sound cone, even through tiny container openings. Leuze adds that this series also features sizes M12, M18 and M30 sensors with even longer operating ranges.

The product range includes eight models of the measuring ultrasonic distance sensors of the DMU200 series. Their analog output reportedly enables the DMU18 sensors to be suitable for precise distance measurement. The DMU230 sensors with the M30 construction are intended for operating ranges of up to 6 m.

All of the new Leuze ultrasonic sensors are characterized, by the company, by a compact metal housing. They meet the requirements of the IP 67 degree of protection. Reportedly the sensors are also reliable for working in harsh conditions—in environments with steam, humidity, dust or ambient light. Thanks to their IO-Link interface, the products can be connected to an automation system. Via IO-Link, Leuze states that the sensor's parameterization and operation are simple. Additional features include an internal object counter and diagnostic data, such as temperature information, which enables predictive maintenance.