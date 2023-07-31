CRB announced hiring Carl Williams as its new vice president of environmental health and safety. Williams brings to CRB expertise and a proven track record of driving environmental health and workplace safety initiatives.

Williams will drive CRB’s safety strategy across all operational areas in his role at CRB. The company states that he will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative solutions that align with the company's commitment to sustainability and advance the safety and well-being of employees, clients, and the communities where CRB operates.

Williams has a background in EHS management, with nearly 40 years of experience in industrial safety and the use of key performance indicators to drive safety for construction organizations. His expertise also includes regulatory compliance, risk assessment and the implementation of effective environmental management systems. Before CRB, Williams held health and safety leadership roles at Micron Technology, M+W Group and Texas Instruments.

"Carl’s impressive experience and track record of implementing and driving safety programs within large organizations will benefit clients and advance our goal of making sure every person associated with CRB work goes home safe, every day,” says Sam Kitchell, CRB’s chief operating officer.

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology from Oklahoma State University. He has served on numerous EHS-focused industry groups.