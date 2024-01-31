CRB announced the promotions of Lindsay Kenney and Daniel Lachapelle to regional vice president roles with the company. Kenney and Lachapelle will oversee operations in the Midwest and Northeast, respectively. CRB says the promotions advance its commitment to successful client outcomes in these regions with thriving biopharma and F&B communities.

Kenney will lead the company’s Dallas, Denver, Kansas City and Omaha offices. Before her promotion, Kenney was the Midwest region’s senior director of design operations, part of more than 20 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Kenney, who holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Washington University, joined CRB as a process engineer in 2002 and steadily built a resume of high-impact life sciences facility projects across the U.S. and Europe. Her project experience and leadership skills make her the perfect candidate to lead the Midwest, home to a large and diverse client set across the biopharma and animal health spaces.

Lachapelle will oversee CRB's offices in Boston, Bridgewater, N.J., Philadelphia, Rockville, Md., and Toronto. With more than 30 years of global biopharma experience, including a tenure as CEO of the life sciences & chemicals division of M+W Group, Lachapelle brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, whose Northeast focus places CRB at the center of one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive life sciences clusters. Lachapelle joined CRB in 2018 and previously led the company’s Canada operations. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a certificate in advanced management from McGill University in Montreal. He also completed the Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy program at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Kenney and Lachapelle will report to chief operating officer Sam Kitchell.