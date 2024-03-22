Dennis Group announced the promotion of Jason Jones to president. He will succeed the current president, CEO and founder of Dennis Group, Tom Dennis, who is transitioning to the role of executive chairman.

"Today marks a significant moment for Dennis Group as Jason Jones assumes the role of president. His deep understanding of our business, commitment to our values, and proven ability to drive growth make him the ideal leader for our next chapter. We are excited and confident in Jason's forward-looking vision for Dennis Group," says Dennis.

Jones joined Dennis Group in 1993 as a project engineer before progressing into project and program management roles, where he oversaw some of the company’s largest capital projects. He played a pivotal role in developing and expanding Dennis Group’s operations in the western U.S., before taking on a broader leadership role in the company as a managing senior partner in 2019.

In his new role as president, Jones has responsibility for overseeing global operations, driving business results and leading long-term growth and sustainability initiatives across the company.

“Tom laid a solid foundation, and I’m eager to build upon our position as the market-leader in food and beverage,” says Jones. “Three decades of client-facing roles have given me the expertise to continue to expand Dennis Group’s capabilities and workforce, ensuring we're primed to meet the changing capital project demands of the food and beverage industry.”