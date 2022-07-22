Hillenbrand, Inc. announced that it has signed a binding offer to acquire LINXIS Group from IBERIS INTERNATIONAL S.À R.L, an affiliate of IK Partners, and additional sellers for an enterprise value of approximately €572 million. LINXIS Group is a global provider of mixing, ingredient automation and portioning solutions for food and other higher growth end markets. Upon completion of required works council consultations, the parties expect to enter into a definitive purchase agreement, with closing expected to occur before calendar year end, subject to regulatory approvals.

LINXIS Group has six market-leading brands—Bakon, Diosna, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifille, and VMI—that serve customers in over 100 countries. With a global footprint and headquarters in Nantes, France, LINXIS Group specializes in the design, manufacturing and service of dosing, kneading, mixing, granulating, drying and coating technologies that are complementary to the equipment and solutions offered under Hillenbrand’s Coperion brand. LINXIS Group expects calendar year 2022 revenue of approximately €300 million with mid-teen EBITDA margins.

“LINXIS Group will continue to build upon our profitable growth strategy by further strengthening and accelerating our position in the attractive food end market and enhancing the technical capabilities of our products and service offerings,” says Kim Ryan, president and CEO of Hillenbrand. “By leveraging the combined capabilities of our Coperion brand and the LINXIS Group brands, we will be able to offer more comprehensive processing solutions, creating significant value for our customers. Through cross-selling opportunities in key geographies, the deployment of the Hillenbrand Operating Model, and utilization of our scalable foundation, we expect this acquisition to deliver compelling long-term shareholder value.”