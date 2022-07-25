Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a San Antonio, Texas-based smoked meats company, announced Bill Wagner as new president of the company - the first-ever non-family member to serve as president in the company's 73-year history.

"This is a big step for our company because we have been a family-led,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO and chairman of the board. "Bill has played a pivotal role in major milestones during his time here, and his extensive expertise is vital to the future growth of the organization."

Wagner brings over 35 years of experience as a highly successful senior executive in manufacturing, distribution, and consumer products. While the bulk of his experience has been directly managing business operations, he has also had extensive roles as consultant, private equity fund manager, and active board member.

He began his career with Kiolbassa Smoked Meats as CFO in 2017, and was promoted to COO in July, 2021. He came to San Antonio as CFO of Pace Foods and after its sale to Campbell Soup he helped found Silver Ventures. There he led the purchase and development of NatureSweet Tomatoes, among other investments Silver Ventures completed. He later formed his own investment firm and purchased the beverage company Bruichladdich in Scotland. Bill's earlier career involved progressive senior roles with Frito-Lay in finance and operations, and Ernst and Young's consumer products management consulting group in Dallas.

About Kiolbassa Smoked Meats

Family owned for three generations, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats produces hand-crafted, smoked sausage, bacon and chorizo using the finest cuts of meat. Their mission is to enrich the lives of others by reintroducing the nation to premium, authentic smoked meats made the old-fashioned way. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats distributes their products to select grocery retailers and club stores across the U.S. and Mexico.