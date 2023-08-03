Tea Forté offers three new flavors of cold brew infusions that provide flavor from organic botanicals with hints of fruit. The sachets can be added to still or sparkling cold water and steeped for 10 minutes.
Cold Brew features 15 plant-based sachets per box (MSRP $15) that enhance still or sparkling water. The new blends are:
- Elderflower Rose: Herbal tea, with notes of rose petals, elderflower, and hibiscus balanced with hints of apple.
- Watermelon Mint: Herbal tea, featuring notes of juicy watermelon, cucumber and cool peppermint.
- Pomegranate Vanilla: Herbal tea, a symphony of balanced notes of juicy pomegranate, sweet vanilla, hibiscus, and rosehip.
Report Abusive Comment