Red Diamond Coffee & Tea has introduced Sweet Tea & Lemonade, which is made with tea, water, sugar and lemon juice. It is not made from concentrate and contains no preservatives.

Offered in ready-to-serve, gallon sizes, the product's availability began in mid-March initially at select Kroger grocery stores in Texas and Louisiana as well as Dillons food stores in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Additional markets and retail availability will be added in the future.

The company also makes Sweet Tea, Sugar-Free Tea and Unsweet Tea, in addition to coffee and tea bags.



