The Tea Spot has introduced a line of 100% sustainable, compostable packaging in an effort to make a low-waste impact on the environment. This new iteration of the brand’s best-selling teas is now available through Whole Foods, Central Markets and the company's website.

The Tea Spot’s certified organic, non-GMO project verified and certified kosher teas are now bundled in new compostable packaging, which was made possible with a $10,000 grant from Boulder County for pollution reduction initiatives. The grant facilitated thorough research of the appropriate compostable materials to expand The Tea Spot’s sustainability efforts to individually wrapped tea sachets in foodservice. The packaging and tea sachets are made from plant-based and sustainable materials—100% biodegradable and compostable in commercial environments.

"In line with our mission to help people to be empowered by wellness through tea, we are continually looking for innovative ways to positively impact the environment and serve our tea-loving community through ideas, products, and now our packaging," says Maria Uspenski, founder and CEO of The Tea Spot.



