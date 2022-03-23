Founded in 1972 in California, Good Earth is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with the relaunch of two legacy teas in limited-edition anniversary packaging: Decaffeinated Lemongrass, and Black Chai.

Lemongrass: This flavored green tea is bold, decaffeinated, and packs a fruity punch. A delicious balance of mango and peach along with lemongrass and peppermint.

Black Chai: a delightful pairing of spices, carefully combined to make a delicate brew.

Good Earth’s blends are made with the best ingredients and with the planet at top of mind. Sustainability is at the core of everything Good Earth does; from using Rainforest Alliance ingredients in their Sensorial Blends, to no artificial colors, flavors or ingredients in Sweet & Spicy and Ayurveda teas.

Coinciding with its 50th anniversary, Good Earth is announcing the Be the Good Campaign, a national initiative set to inspire acts of good. Good Earth is committing to rallying customers to participate in acts of kindness by celebrating the good things from the small to the big to help radiate positivity. The brand will be sharing tips and tricks across its owned social platforms and offering surprise and delight packages to consumers who are doing good in their communities.



