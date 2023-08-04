IDEC Corporation announced the release of its new RC Series printed circuit board (PCB) relays, with features that support industrial-grade applications. The relays come in several low-profile configurations, provide high-capacity power switching, and perform reliably in challenging environments. The company states that the RC Series replaces and upgrades the RJxV Series PCB mount relays.

RC Series relays are designed to mount directly to a PCB using through-holes and can be wave-, dip-, robotically- or hand-soldered. Their configurations provide a low-profile height of 16.5 mm or less, with high voltage and current ratings in relation to their size and weight. Plug-in relays are often used for these and other types of industrial applications instead of PCB relays, but they require a mounting socket and a much larger space footprint.

Coil voltages are available in a range of 5, 12, 24, 48 and 110VDC, and contacts are rated at 24VDC and 250VAC. DPDT versions carry 8A contact ratings while SPDT versions are available as a 12A (standard) or 16A (high capacity). The relays are designed to operate from -40 to +85 degrees Celsius, with a lifetime of 20 million operations (at 18,000 times per hour) unloaded, or at least 100,000 times at a rated load. With an impulse withstand voltage of 10,000V, these relays work well in electromagnetically problematic environments. Users in any global area will appreciate the flexibility offered by certification of the RC series with cUL, VDE, CQC and CE agencies.