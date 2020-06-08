New Plant Products
Senata LN Series solid state relays
June 8, 2020
Senata Technologies - www.sensata.com
The LN solid state relays (SSRs), from Sensata’s Crydom brand, conform to IEC 60947-4-3 Environment B and CISPR 11 standards for low voltage domestic, commercial and light industrial locations/installations and are compliant with C-UL-US and TUV certifications. The LN Series of panel mounted solid state relays offer back-to-back SCR switching up to 75 amps at 528 VAC.
