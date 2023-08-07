MULTIVAC announced the release of the new B 625 chamber belt machine. The B 625 allows the packing of various flat products more quickly, easily and securely than before. With two sealing bars, which are integrated seamlessly into the base plate in the sealing area of the machine, it is now possible to achieve a sealing height of 0 mm.

The new model version stands for even greater security and speed in the packaging process, since the pouch necks lie completely flat during evacuation and sealing, meaning that, compared to the standard sealing height of at least 25 mm. the pouch necks are no longer bent. The product and infeed transport into the chamber is also more reliable since interference areas have been eliminated and friction points on the infeed plate reduced to a minimum. MULTIVAC states that another benefit of B 625 is temperature-controlled impulse sealing (TI), which ensures that a constantly high level of seal quality at lower energy requirements is achieved—even in non-top mode.

MULTIVAC has decoupled the automatic infeed conveyor from the packaging process to increase efficiency. This enables the chamber belt machine to be loaded automatically, so that even higher throughput can be achieved with fewer personnel, and even where the loading takes place manually, using just one person for loading significantly increases efficiency.

The B 625 is designed in the MULTIVAC Hygienic Design and therefore meets hygiene standards. The chamber lid, which can be swung manually and adjusted in any position, makes ergonomic access to the inside of the chamber very easy, as well as facilitates maintenance of the chamber belt machine and saves time on cleaning. This is reflected in reduced downtime for necessary service work. In addition to this, the robust and durable construction of the packaging machine is a further guarantee of high performance and efficiency.

Lastly, the company explains the other features of the compact B 625. One is that it has a high degree of product flexibility and a small footprint. A range of pouch materials and designs can be run easily and above all very reliably. Depending on the particular requirement, it is possible to individually select different types of vacuum pumps for equipping the machine. If a shrink tank or tunnel, with a drying tunnel, is added, the high output model can be easily expanded into a very efficient shrink-packaging line.