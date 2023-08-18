WAGO’s new power supply has a slim design that maximizes space in control cabinets. It is 50mm and utilizes 240W ECO 2 power supply with levers. Its marking options, LED indications, DC O.K. contacts and adjustable output voltage make it optimal for repeatable, OEM applications.

The ECO 2 also comes with WAGO’s patented Push-In CAGE CLAMP technology with levers for a tool-free experience. This power supply comes with an efficiency rating of up to 93% and an operating temperature range (-25 °C to +70 °C) as well as a 1-phase, 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz input and is equipped for 24 VDC, 10 A and 240 W output.







