JBT’s Proseal has announced the launch of its XTRs entry level heat-sealing machine. Proseal’s XTRs is the successor to its GTR tray sealing machine.

The XTRs machine is a semi-automatic, two-station rotary-table, capable of sealing 30 packs per minute with a two-impression tool without the need for compressed air. The plug-and-play solution features a Human Machine Interface (HMI) that offers multi-language settings as well as diagnostics and alerts that are automatically recorded to an audit trail. The HMI also allows for recipe driven product change and an automatic tool lock.

The XTRs’ all-electric sealing capability enables a seal force. This reportedly reduces energy usage and total cost of ownership for the user. The machine offers users tool loading from the front of the machine, simplifying tool change over, and is compatible with legacy GTR tooling.

The XTRs features an open and hygienic design allowing for ease of maintenance and cleaning. The quick-release tooling enables the user to switch from one tray size to another in less than five minutes. The machine has PLC-based temperature control system and is portable with an automatic film feed. Optional features include the ability to run printed films, and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) via its efficient gas flushing system that JBT states enables extended shelf life.