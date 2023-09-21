Harpak-ULMA has introduced the Mondini Trave Sinfonia, which reportedly enables snack and meal producers to increase packaging throughput in a smaller more flexible footprint with reduced labor requirements. Producers can automate tray packaging processes with control of the product loading (positional accuracy within 10 microns), sealing, and unloading process.

This process is combined with Mondini’s new sealer—its largest sealer to date—a 1500–mm long tooling footprint that delivers 33,000–lbs. of sealing pressure. The new Mondini sealer integrates with an electronically controlled magnetic track system—creating a tray sealer configuration that allows the Trave Sinfonia to achieve tray throughput and efficiency in a compact form factor that requires less manual interaction.

Integrating a software-controlled, magnetic track system as part of the sealer's bottom tooling is new in tray sealing technology. The magnetic rail carries independent trolleys, known as nests. Each nest acts as the bottom sealing tool, eliminating the need to remove the package from the nest to seal it.

A programmable software interface makes it easy to customize control with accuracy for each individual shuttle. Unlike mechanical systems, which rely on pusher arms, conveyors vision systems or sensors to index tray placement, this digital system delivers control of each tray's position, velocity and acceleration electronically. This increased level of control is what optimizes the tray sealing process—delivering efficiency and adaptability through tray movement customization.

In addition, traditional infeed and outfeed belts are eliminated along with associated guides, pacers, belts and pusher arms, transition points as well as the associated floor space. The result is a frictionless transfer contributing to individual tray control during packaging while simplifying maintenance.