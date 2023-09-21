Revol Greens has appointed Frank Yiannas as an advisor for food safety. Yiannas, former deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a distinguished figure in the field of food safety, will serve as a food safety consultant for the company.

Yiannas, known for his role in designing and implementing initiatives such as the FDA’s Fresh Leafy Greens Action Plan, Final Food Traceability Rule, Proposed Agricultural Water Standard, and the New Era of Smarter Food Safety, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Revol Greens. With career spanning leadership roles at Walmart and the Walt Disney Co., he is also the author of “Food Safety Culture” and “Food Safety = Behavior.”

In addition to Yiannas reviewing Revol Green’s food safety processes, he will also advise Revol Greens on how to best design food safety into existing and future production facilities, engage in smart, fit-for-purpose agriculture policy, and establish a high standard of care for the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry to follow.

"I'm delighted to be working with and lending my experience to the Revol Greens team who has an unwavering commitment to food safety and consumer trust," Yiannas says. "Today's food system faces many headwinds, ranging from supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, climate change, available water, as well as continued food safety pressures. Success in this changing environment requires continued innovation in how we grow and produce safe and abundant food for this generation and the next."

Dinesh Babu, Ph.D., Revol Greens vice president of Food Safety & Compliance, states, "Revol Greens is committed to providing consumers with high-quality and safe products, so we are always looking for ways to elevate our processes. We are thrilled to have Frank, with his deep food safety expertise, engage with our dedicated greenhouse teams and support our efforts to progress policy and industry understanding."



