The Cask Whisky Association (CWA) announced that it aims to establish a safe environment for whisky enthusiasts and customers to buy and sell casks.

The CWA comprises two boards with members and advisors, including cask whisky businesses, distilleries, independent bottlers, whisky experts and authors, and legal and insurance professionals working within the sector. By setting best practices in cask whisky ownership and sale, the Association aims to protect cask whisky customers and the wider whisky industry.

Chairman of the Advisory Board and spokesman for the CWA Colin Hampden-White says the Association's goal is to uphold the overall reputation of the Scotch whisky industry. "The Cask Whisky Association exists to protect private customers from unscrupulous business practices and traders and safeguard independent bottlers from over-inflated pricing," Colin says, adding, "Our Members are committed to, and will provide guidance on, best practice."

The Association is in discussions with the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), the Worshipful Company of Distillers and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), seeking cooperation and collaboration to address issues in the sector. It is also petitioning The Bonded Warehouse Keepers Association (The BWA) to gain their support.

Membership to the CWA is open to UK-based, financially stable companies that uphold quality standards and retain all appropriate licenses. The CWA is a voluntary organization open to all cask whisky companies. Applications will be reviewed semi-annually by the executive board and overseen by the independent advisory board.