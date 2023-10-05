Videojet Technologies has introduced the Videojet 1880 +, 1880 UHS, and 1880 HR CIJ printers.

The user-friendly 1880 +, 1880 UHS (ultra-high speed) and 1880 HR (high-resolution) models are designed to help increase throughput, minimize downtime and reduce costs over the printer's life, while providing efficiency, performance and productivity. Engineered for optimum quality and reliability, the 1880 Series printers apply clear codes on a range of materials, including plastic, glass and metal, on high-speed production lines.

The Videojet 1880 + features built-in Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity to help users meet their current and future Industry 4.0 goals. It delivers non-contact industrial printing on almost any substrate, including flat and curved surfaces. The printer also enables analytics and intelligent plant operations, such as vital sign monitoring, smart alerts, remote support and advanced troubleshooting.

The Videojet 1880 UHS is a solution for high-speed production lines in the canning, beverage and wire and cable industries. With refined printed characters and an enhanced printhead, this high-speed printer is designed to deliver consistent performance and print quality, even at speeds surpassing 500m/min.

The Videojet 1880 HR, available later this year, is engineered to produce high-resolution micro-characters, QR codes and other 2D codes with precision and clarity. It leverages fonts and a redesigned printhead to deliver micro-printing for the electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and confectionery industries while meeting the growing demand for product traceability.

The 1880 Series printers offer a 10-in. SIMPLICiTY touchscreen interface that helps simplify operation and reduce user errors while offering intelligent message creation and built-in wizards. The integrated Videojet MAXIMiZE diagnostic toolset can identify potential faults, while analyzing performance, operator behavior and environmental conditions to help reduce unplanned downtime and ownership costs.

The 1880 Series is designed for easy maintenance, offering reduced and simplified cleaning intervals that enable operators to focus on maintaining peak performance and optimal print quality. The printers are equipped with a sensor that detects buildup in the printhead and alerts users to potential print quality issues. With the auto-rinse feature, code clipping can be avoided as ink buildup can be cleaned with the touch of a button. Color-coded Videojet SmartCel components help simplify maintenance, requiring one annual five-minute replacement.