R.A Jones, announced that it is getting a solar upgrade at its Covington facility. In the first year, the solar roof mount system is expected to produce more than 2 million kWh of clean energy annually, or more than half of the facility’s energy needs. This is reportedly enough to power 195 U.S. homes’ energy needs for one year.

The solar roof array will consist of 3,773 solar modules, covering approximately 85% of the building’s roof surface. The project also includes six electric vehicle charging stations, which have been installed on the R.A Jones’ campus for use by company employees.

When fully operational, the ballasted solar power system will generate 100% sustainable, zero-carbon electricity at the 250,000–sq.–ft. facility. During its 30-year lifespan, the company says the system will offset 33,200 tons of atmospheric CO2, equivalent to taking 252 cars off the road for 30 years or planting nearly half a million trees.

R.A Jones is the first Coesia company in the United States to power its facility with photovoltaic systems. The solar installation is projected to reduce the company’s electric bill by $6.4 million over its 30-year life span. While no immediate plans, Coesia is open to expanding and implementing other renewable energy resources to its other businesses.

Melink Solar of Milford, Ohio is providing the design and build of the solar panel system for R.A Jones. Construction on the roof installation has begun and is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2024.