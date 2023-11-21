R.A Jones is launching Coesia OptiMate, its new human machine interface (HMI), across its machinery with the goal of providing operators and maintenance teams of any skill level a standardized, modern and smart navigational system to optimize equipment performance and quality.

As part of the Coesia Digital suite, OptiMate offers digital training resources and 3D guided procedures showing operators how to perform activities such as format changes, quality checks, maintenance, cleaning and troubleshooting. The platform also runs machine condition monitoring with exportable reports on production statistics and alarms.

By equipping operators with the digital assets highlighted above, companies can upskill its workforce, increase the pace of standard operations while also improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and minimizing production loss, the company says.

R.A Jones says OptiMate can help operators troubleshoot and resolve equipment issues faster than previous HMI protocols by up to 30%. Additionally, by streamlining machine processes across changing work shifts, customers can standardize business operability and create uniformity on the production line.

Starting first with cartoning machinery, R.A Jones plans to roll out Coesia OptiMate across its beverage, pouching, cup filling and chub packaging portfolio to standardize its operating system. R.A Jones says it can also upgrade an older HMI on existing equipment to OptiMate so machine lines can have system consistency. The platform can also be purchased alongside other Coesia company machinery to create an integrated system.

R.A Jones’ support team will be available to help customers transition to Coesia OptiMate and provide training for machine operators when the service is rolled out. In the future, Coesia plans to offer remote assistance on the OptiMate platform, allowing greater digital support for operators on the production line.