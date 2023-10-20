Organic Valley announced the release of its Organic Reduced Fat Eggnog which is available nationwide for the 2023 season.

The company’s made-from-scratch recipe creates a new creamy eggnog flavor made with organic ingredients, including milk from small family farms where the cows are reportedly raised without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs.

According to Jaclyn Cardin, chief brand officer at Organic Valley, demand for the traditional holiday beverage influenced the creation of the company’s new product. She highlights the new recipe and Organic Valley’s collaboration with its family farmers to produce the Organic Reduced Fat Eggnog.

The beverage consists of organic milk, eggs, sugar, nutmeg and natural flavor. It is available from September through December of 2023.