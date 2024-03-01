Organic Valley introduced a new line of organic cheeses that include Italian Herb Mozzarella Shreds, Spicy Cheddar Shreds, Spicy Cheddar Slices and Smoky Cheddar Slices.

"People are looking for fast and easy ways to add excitement to their dinner tables," says Laurie Drake, Organic Valley vice president of marketing. "We hope that our new Organic Valley Flavor Favorites cheeses will inspire consumers because it empowers them with the flavor power to elevate meals like pizza night, taco night, and burger night, all with a clean label they can feel good about."

The company says that Organic Valley Flavor Favorites are ethically sourced from small family farms and combine a variety of herbs, spices and smoked sea salt for topping pizzas, burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches and more. Flavors are natural, organic cheeses that are crafted to melt and complement dishes.

The new cheeses are USDA certified organic and produced without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs.

The new flavors include:

Italian Herb Mozzarella Shreds: Basil forward with a background of garlic and herbal zest complementing the mozzarella base. These cheese shreds are a blend of Italian seasoning to enhance pizzas, chicken and pasta dishes.

Spicy Cheddar Shreds: Habanero and paprika deliver flavor with heat centered around creamy cheddar. These shreds are a blend of savory and spice to bring life to tacos and casseroles.

Spicy Cheddar Slices: Habanero and paprika deliver flavor with a gradual build to heat centered around a smooth and creamy cheddar. These slices bring spice to grilled cheese, sandwiches and burgers.

Smoky Cheddar Slices: Hickory-smoked sea salt delivers a savory smoke flavor that is blended with a smooth and creamy cheddar. A savory touch of smoke adds depth to burgers, grilled cheeses and casseroles.

The Flavor Favorites shreds are available for a suggested retail price of $5.99; slices are available for a suggested retail price of $6.99.