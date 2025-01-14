Organic Valley has extended its product line to include oat-based creamers, made with oats sourced from its U.S. organic family farms.

The new oat creamers are available nationwide beginning this month and will debut in four flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, Oatmeal Cookie and Cinnamon Spice. With 30 calories per serving, these dairy-free, nut-free and lactose-free oat creamers are designed for coffee and tea lovers.

"We're excited to introduce the new Organic Valley Oat Creamers because we know that many of our loyal Organic Valley milk buyers also purchase plant-based beverages, which makes it a natural evolution for our cooperative," says Laurie Drake, vice president of marketing, Organic Valley. "We're always looking to raise the bar with product innovation and now our consumers have even more creamer options in a plant-based form."

The Organic Valley oats are grown in the cool, dry climates of the Midwest and done so without the use of GMOs, toxic pesticides or herbicides, all in compliance with USDA organic standards.

"We know consumers care about where their food comes from," Drake says. "By sourcing organic oats from our own family farms, we know our product from crop to carton. The new oat creamers are more than a new product line — we're pushing forward our cooperative's mission to offer innovative and delicious organic products while promoting regional farm diversity and supporting organic family farms with sustainable practices."

Organic Valley Oat Creamers will be available as 32-oz. cartons in grocery stores nationwide.