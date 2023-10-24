Research from the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF) reveals that 38% of people are buying more frozen food than last year to help save money. The UK has been gripped by levels of inflation not seen since the 1970s and while the actual rate of inflation has slowed, consumers are still feeling the pinch.

Figures supplied by Kantar show that the average grocery shop costs 12% more than it did compared to this time 12 months ago, meaning that every £100 shoppers spent on food in 2022 costs £112 now. Frozen food costs are usually less than their fresh counterparts, meaning shoppers are making more calculated choices.

Rupert Ashby, CEO of the BFFF said, "The common assumption is that frozen food costs less because it's lower quality. Yet one of the main reasons is that there's considerably less waste. When retailers price fresh and chilled foods, they have to account for spoilage in the supply chain. Soft fruits get squashed, vegetables bruise and transportation delays impact shelf life."

The survey also found that 42% of consumers would buy more frozen food if they knew more about the sustainability, waste reduction and nutritional benefits it offered. To capitalize on the growing consumer preference for all things frozen, and to help consumers to make informed choices about frozen food, the BFFF has created FrozenFoodRevolution.co.uk.