FreshPure Waters announced it has acquired Pure Water Technologies, operating as Arctic Mountain, a water vending solutions provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. FreshPure now has a presence in 42 states, with a growing network of dispensing systems in grocery stores.

Chris Donnelly, president of FreshPure, says, “The union with Arctic Mountain was a natural fit. Both companies share a deep-rooted commitment to family-oriented values, close-knit teamwork, and unwavering dedication to our employees, customers and partners. This collaboration enables us to expand our national reach, adopt strategic innovations, and elevate our service quality for our valued customers.”

Robert Zitting of Arctic Mountain, who will continue with the company as part of the integration, says, ”Having worked side by side in this industry for over two decades, we are confident that FreshPure aligns with our values of sustainability, health and environmental responsibility. Together, we will leverage our strengths to enhance technology, production capabilities, service excellence and extend our presence nationwide.”