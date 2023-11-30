ProAmpac announced its ProActive PCR Retort pouches that contain post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. This new offering is one option ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability platform provides retailers and brands.

ProActive PCR Retort pouches are designed for products requiring ultra-high barrier and high-heat resistance, such as shelf-stable ready-to-eat proteins. The technology is designed to ensure the pouches uphold functionality, durability and food safety throughout the retort and distribution processes.

ProAmpac says its proprietary processing techniques result in pouches that meet quality standards while exhibiting graphics, providing a shelf presence.

"At ProAmpac, we understand the importance of sustainability to our customers. ProActive PCR Retort pouches use less virgin resin than conventional pouches. By reducing the environmental impact of our packaging, we are empowering our customers to make sustainable choices aligned with their goals. Together, we're forging a path towards a more sustainable approach to packaging." says Charles Golub, ProAmpac food and beverage market manager.