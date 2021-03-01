Pouches have been the discussion of many in the food and beverage industries, as well as consumers, for their lack of recyclability. Now, ProAmpac is offering a new patent-pending retort pouch that is fully recyclable. The ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 works well for pet and human food alike. The pouches come in stand-up and three-side configurations and are EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications.

The new mono-material pouch is focused on difficult-to-recycle multi-material applications like retort. The RT-3000 runs at similar filling and processing speeds as current multi-material structures that aren’t recyclable.

“The multi-year development included successful validation on commercial high-speed filling lines and qualification in commercial retort chambers. RT-3000 delivers exceptional thermal stability, excellent stain and grease resistance, easy¬¬-open tear performance, and a superior oxygen and moisture barrier. Able to withstand aggressive retort conditions of 130oC without sacrificing barrier properties, RT-3000 has been successfully tested in advance of our commercialization,” says Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

The pouch, available in clear and opaque, shows well on shelf with excellent stiffness, high puncture resistance and flex-crack resistance. As well, the RT-3000 has a high recovery potential during advanced recycling to support a circular economy.