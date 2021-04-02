Liquibox designed a bag-in-box film that would meet guidelines set out by sustainable packaging influencers such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, CEFLEX and the Association of Plastics Recyclers. Liquipure ultra improves recyclability, and the mono-material structure also offers other sustainability benefits such as a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditional beverage bag-in-box bags.

The packaging also offers great performance, with a higher barrier than alternative nylon structures, allowing customers to extend the shelf life of their products. It meets the mechanical performance standards for beverage bag-in-box packaging, making it ideal for retail, food service or e-commerce use.

Liquipure ultra has already been successfully introduced into the post-mix syrup market, and Liquibox is currently working with customers to offer Liquipure ultra for higher-barrier applications such as wine, juice and aseptic foods.

