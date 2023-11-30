Reyco Systems announced the opening of its new manufacturing and repair facility in Eltopia, Wash. This initiative is designed to strengthen Reyco's connection with customers, facilitating greater in-person interaction and reducing repair turnaround times. The facility in Eltopia spans more than 15,000 sq. ft. and is equipped for fabrication, general shop tooling, welding, parts inventory, pump repairs and office meeting space. Situated on 6 acres, the facility offers space for planned future expansion.

Reyco Systems is known for its solutions in oil and moisture removal, food and waste conveying, and UVC decontamination systems. It specializes in fresh-cut fruit and vegetable processing. The company serves as the exclusive Cornell Pump distributor for the Northwest region and has Cornell-trained sales, service and pump rebuild technicians in its Caldwell, Idaho, and Eltopia facilities.

Clay Cooper, president of Reyco Systems, says, "Our Reyco workforce, boasting exceptional talent with decades of industry experience and deep product knowledge, is a testament to the expertise found in the Tri-Cities/Columbia Basin region. Our goal with this expansion is to strategically position this Reyco talent closer to our customers in Eltopia, leveraging the great experience and skills inherent in the Columbia Basin. This move enables us to offer not only additional face-to-face engagement but also significantly shorter repair times, enhancing the overall service experience for our valued customers."

This new location in Eltopia was chosen to provide customer engagement and service and support to food processing plants in the Columbia Basin.