Zoom Drain opened its newest franchise in southeast Raleigh on December 4. Located at 3262 S. Brightleaf Blvd., Zoom Drain Southeast Raleigh will serve southeast Raleigh and its surrounding communities in Goldsboro to South Raleigh Metro as well as Fuquay-Varina, Smithfield, Clayton, Garner, Knightdale and Wilson. There are four Zoom Drain franchise locations in North Carolina, with 59 nationwide.

The local owner of the new Zoom Drain location is Andrew Dixon. Dixon spent his professional career working in the mechanical and plumbing industries and brings hands-on service plumbing experience to his new Zoom Drain business.

"My professional experience has given me insight into the day-to-day life of a service tech, and I intend on using this experience to provide our clients with the best service experience possible," says Dixon. "Now, from a business owner's perspective, I plan on building on the solid foundation of experience I already have as I learn the 'Zoom way' and begin servicing residents throughout Southeast Raleigh."

Zoom Drain provides residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a hydro-jetter to tackle sewage issues. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners needing solutions to drain and sewage issues.

"We are fortunate to have found a franchise partner as experienced as Andrew to introduce our concept to Southeast Raleigh," says Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "He has the full support of the Zoom Drain corporate team behind him as he grows and expands his business throughout the Southeast Raleigh market."



