Ware Malcomb announced the beginning of work on a new office and distribution facility for KeHE Distributors, located in Elkton, Fla. Ware Malcomb’s Oak Brook, Ill., office is providing architecture, interior design and branding services for the 530,474-sq.-ft. build-to-suit project.

KeHE Distributors, LLC distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.

The project consists of a two-story executive office suite encompassing approximately 30,000 sq. ft., along with nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and distribution uses. The new facility will replace one of the company’s older buildings located across the street.

“We are proud to continue our strong partnership with KeHE,” saays Michael Cody, director, industrial cold & food for Ware Malcomb. “This location will serve our client to support their growth nationwide.”

Project construction has commenced, and completion is expected in 2025. Ware Malcomb is involved in grocery distribution buildings and other cold storage projects, a sector that includes cold storage, food processing and production facilities, cold laboratories, and cold medical and pharmaceutical facilities.

This marks Ware Malcomb’s fifth project with KeHE. Another 360,000-sq.ft. distribution facility that opened in Miami in December 2023.

