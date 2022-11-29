Maple Leaf Foods Inc. announced that production began today at its new, 660,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art, value-added poultry plant in London, Ont.

"This is an exciting day for Maple Leaf Foods and an exciting day for Canada," says Michael H. McCain, chief executive officer. "Our London plant is one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced poultry processing facilities and shows how Maple Leaf Foods can serve growing markets and maintain its strong commitment to sustainability leadership."

According to McCain, Maple Leaf Foods will soon realize the benefits and returns on the $772 million strategic investment. The company expects the plant to generate approximately $100 million annually of incremental Adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis once production is fully ramped up around the end of 2023.

The company says that its London plant will play a key role in delivering some of the most in-demand chicken products, including raised without antibiotics and halal chicken products.

"We've invested in industry-leading food safety, environmental and animal care technologies to deliver premium, value-added and sustainable poultry products that consumers are demanding. At the same time, we're helping Canada's food system lead in feeding the world as we deliver on our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth," says Curtis Frank, president and chief operating officer. "Our next-generation London plant is further proof of our commitment to deliver shared value for our shareholders, our people, our customers and the planet."

More than 400 people now work at the London site, which will employ approximately 1,600 people once the plant is operating at full capacity. The London site has been designed and built to create a modern, inviting and inclusive environment.