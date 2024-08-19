Maple Leaf Foods Inc. announced that Deepak Bhandari has been named as chief financial officer for the company's pork business, which is set to be spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in 2025.

Bhandari rejoins the Maple Leaf Foods organization where he had a career spanning 13 years in progressively senior roles within the company's finance organization. Most recently, Bhandari served as the interim chief financial officer of High Liner Foods and is currently its senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. He will step into the role of CFO, Pork Complex at Maple Leaf Foods in September 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Deepak to our team," says Dennis Organ, President of Maple Leaf Foods' Pork Complex and incoming CEO of the new Pork Company. "Having previously been part of the Maple Leaf Foods organization, Deepak has a thorough understanding of our pork operations and the landscape of the business. We look forward to his financial leadership and expertise as we complete the work to execute the spin transaction and embark on the next step in our journey as an independent company."

In July, Maple Leaf Foods announced a plan to create value by separating into two public companies. By spinning off its pork business, the name of which will be announced in the coming months, Maple Leaf Foods says its making "a world-leading organization which produces sustainable meat the right way and can fully take advantage of its own unique business model to unlock its own significant growth potential."



