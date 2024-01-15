Kraft Heinz’s Taco Bell at Home has introduced the Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla “Cravings Kits,” featuring Taco Bell restaurant ingredients, seasonings and sauces to make the items at home. The Craving Kits are the latest offerings from Kraft Heinz’s Taco Bell at Home line designed to make it easier for fans to recreate and personalize their takes on menu items.

“A partnership founded on a mutual obsession with their consumers, Kraft Heinz and Taco Bell created the Taco Bell at Home line to bring signature and crave worthy Taco Bell offerings and flavors straight to the grocery aisle and allow fans to make Taco Bell their way,” says Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of marketing for Taco Bell at Home. “Grounded in this core mission, our innovation strategy focuses on creating new products inspired by beloved Taco Bell classics that encourage fans to customize their at-home creations and take them to new heights.”

“Our release of the Cravings Kits—the first of several Taco Bell at Home innovations planned for this year—is a great example of how Kraft Heinz is delivering against its goal to lead the future of food,” says Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruptive innovation at The Kraft Heinz Co. “As we kick off 2024, we’re focused on finding the white spaces at retail where we can make an impact for fans and develop products we know they will be excited to try. Our partnership with Taco Bell is a great example of this.”

Rolling out in Walmart stores and online nationwide, each Cravings Kit includes four servings of essential ingredients—consumers only need to add a protein and any personalized additions to customize the creation.