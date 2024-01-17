IDEC Corp. introduced its SA2E general-purpose photoelectric (PE) sensor family, in five models, each which improve on or replace proven SA1E products, the company says. A new ASIC, common to the offering, provides an improved price/performance ratio, while delivering better response times and more capable detection.

SA2E PE sensors are offered in five variations:

T: Through-beam, for detecting objects passing between emitter/receiver pairs.

P: Polarized retro-reflective, for detecting objects passing between the receiver and a reflector, even in difficult lighting conditions.

D: Diffused-reflective, for detecting targets by the light reflected from the target.

B: Background suppression reflective, for improved and reliable detection of a variety of targets by the light reflected by the target.

N: Small beam reflective, for detection of small targets.

The SA2E sensors generally improve response times to 0.5ms, compared with 1.0ms for previous generation models, for better detection of smaller and faster moving objects. Sensors are switchable between “light-on” and “dark-on” operating modes, and applicable models have an onboard sensitivity or range adjustment potentiometer. Depending on the model, sensing distances can range up to 20m for through-beam, up to 5m for retro-reflective, and between 10mm and 1000mm for other reflective models. Tighter beams and more adjustability help designers deploy the sensors in a variety of applications.

Electrically, the control output is connectable as NPN/PNP open collector with output reverse-polarity protection. The devices consume low current on the order of 20mA to 35mA, at supply voltages of 12VDC to 24VDC, with the ability to switch up to 100mA maximum. Designers can choose models with cables or onboard M8 connectors for use with straight and right-angle cables.

SA2E PE sensors are compact at 10.8x19.5x31.5mm, and various mounting brackets are available. Sensors are built to operate in a wide range of temperatures from -30°C to +55°C, and an optional air blower allows stable detection in dusty or misty environments.

IDEC SA2E PE sensors provide a price/performance detection option for OEM machinery, material handling equipment, freight elevators, automated guided vehicles, robotics, pick-and-place systems, packaging machines and other types of applications.

IDEC also offers other complementary control and automation products to help users meet their requirements. IDEC provides free tech support for its SA2E series PE sensors.