ABB's ACS580 UL Type 4X drive is designed for demanding industrial environments to withstand extreme rain, heat, cold, salt spray, dust and humidity. UL Type 4X listed and IP66 rated to prevent the ingress of liquid and dust, the 4X drive is designed for food and beverage applications where regular washdown, hose rinsing, splashing and exposure to common sanitizers is routine, including cleaning zones, poultry and livestock farming and sheds, dairy, meat, bakery and aquaculture. Fully sealed, it also provides corrosion resistance against many common chemicals, gases, high levels of humidity and salt spray, making it ideal for use in indoor and outdoor environments where mud, dust and soil contact is common.

The 4X drive comes with an optional integrated lockable UL98 line disconnect and fuses that allows the drive assembly to maintain 100 kA SCCR and meet the “in line of sight” NEC disconnect requirements to simplify installation and increase safety. Equipped with a standard Bluetooth control panel, facilitating seamless and secure connectivity, commissioning and monitoring through ABB apps like Drivetune and Drive Composer, it improves convenience and enhances safety by keeping staff out of the arc flash boundary. The drive also features an optimized DC choke to mitigate harmonics, two option slots for expanding connectivity through fieldbus and additional I/O and an optional sun shield helps protect the UV-resistant drive.