NBi FlexPack announced its launch as a flexible packaging manufacturer producing custom solutions. Its products are made in the U.S. to allow for quick turnaround times for shipping in the U.S.

“When we say NBiFlexPack is ‘Customized packaging. Personalized service. Made in the USA,’ we back it up,” says Rick Nerenhausen, general manager, NBi Technologies, the parent company of NBi FlexPack. “We nurture customer care and are proud to provide top quality products made in our nation with options to meet every customer’s needs."

NBi says it helps elevate brands by making a lasting impression. Its custom embellishments are intended to help packaging stand out from the competition. To help customers increase their success, it offers personal design support and a three-week lead time after final artwork approval. The packaging manufacturers says it is dedicated to reducing environmental impact and offers sustainable solutions including compostable and recyclable flexible packaging.

With barrier properties to keep contents fresh, the packaging is designed for packaged foods like granola, other cereals, snacks and on-the-go drink mixes. Its flexible packaging can also be used for nutraceutical bags and pouches pet treats and cosmetics. NBi FlexPack also serves the cannabis industry, including flexible packaging for edibles like gummy bags.

To better help customers meet regulations and to safeguard the lives of children under five years of age, NBi offers Made in the USA-certified child-resistant packaging that allows contents to remain accessible to adults.