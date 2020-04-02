Flexible Packaging Association announces new board members

The Flexible Packaging Association elected its 2020 Board of Directors with Curt Begle of Berry Global continuing for his second year as chairperson.

Begle, president of the Health, Hygiene and Specialties Division at Berry, is joined by Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter NEX Films Inc., who was elected executive vice chairperson.

FPA voting members choose board members for one-year terms, with the exception of the chairperson, who serves two years. The group began its term March 4 at the FPA 2020 Annual Meeting in Bonita Springs, Fla.

The board includes industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.

Newly appointed directors include Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.; Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging; and Nestor de Mattos, Dow. Newly appointed Chairperson’s Advisory Council members include Evan Arnold, Glenroy Inc., and Catherine Heckman, Ashland.

Guenther Hering, vice president, Flexible Packaging NA, Henkel Corporation, serves as treasurer.

Executive Committee members at large:

Stan Bikulege, Novolex

Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS Inc.

Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles

David Love, Printpack

David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies

President and CEO (non-voting member):

Alison Keane, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors:

Doug Aldred, Flint Group

Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals Inc.

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.

Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark Inc.

Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corp.

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging Inc.

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging

Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corp.

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corp.

Nestor de Mattos, Dow

Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles

Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson

Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corp.

Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corp.

Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corp.

Ken Swanson, Liqui-Box Corp.

Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.

Chairperson’s Advisory Council:

Evan Arnold, Glenroy Inc.

Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corp.

Catherine Heckman, Ashland

Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American

Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries

Fredy Steng, Berry Global

Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.