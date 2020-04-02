Flexible Packaging Association announces new board members
Group includes leaders from 37 packaging companies
The Flexible Packaging Association elected its 2020 Board of Directors with Curt Begle of Berry Global continuing for his second year as chairperson.
Begle, president of the Health, Hygiene and Specialties Division at Berry, is joined by Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter NEX Films Inc., who was elected executive vice chairperson.
FPA voting members choose board members for one-year terms, with the exception of the chairperson, who serves two years. The group began its term March 4 at the FPA 2020 Annual Meeting in Bonita Springs, Fla.
The board includes industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.
Newly appointed directors include Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.; Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging; and Nestor de Mattos, Dow. Newly appointed Chairperson’s Advisory Council members include Evan Arnold, Glenroy Inc., and Catherine Heckman, Ashland.
Guenther Hering, vice president, Flexible Packaging NA, Henkel Corporation, serves as treasurer.
Executive Committee members at large:
Stan Bikulege, Novolex
Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS Inc.
Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging
Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles
David Love, Printpack
David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies
President and CEO (non-voting member):
Alison Keane, Flexible Packaging Association
Directors:
Doug Aldred, Flint Group
Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals Inc.
Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.
Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.
Sachin Desai, ProAmpac
Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging Inc.
Mark Forman, Belmark Inc.
Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corp.
Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging Inc.
Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging
Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corp.
Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corp.
Nestor de Mattos, Dow
Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles
Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson
Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging
Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corp.
Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corp.
Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corp.
Ken Swanson, Liqui-Box Corp.
Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.
Chairperson’s Advisory Council:
Evan Arnold, Glenroy Inc.
Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corp.
Catherine Heckman, Ashland
Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging
David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American
Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries
Fredy Steng, Berry Global
Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.
