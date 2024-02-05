Natural Harmony Foods Inc. announced that, subject to FINRA’s approval, it will change its name to Synbio Interenational Inc. This new name signals the company’s new direction and better reflects its business operations.

The new name is a portmanteau of “Syn” (meaning “together”) and “Bio” (having to do with life), reflecting the company’s dual strategy. In addition, for the brand mark, the company has developed an interpretation of the rod of Asclepius, using a vine in place of the serpent.

Central to the company’s operations is its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. AI’s potential to transform the medical field offers promise of more efficient and effective healthcare. However, the company’s vision encompasses nutraceutical solutions. The company’s nutraceutical formulas are scientifically designed to nutritionally support the body’s abilities to positively respond to health conditions and will address the needs of people who are searching for natural remedies for their health and wellness.

The company’s name change represents the link between AI medical technology and its focus on developing natural remedies for better health and wellness outcomes.



